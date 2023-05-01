Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette Retires [Image 7 of 10]

    Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette Retires

    CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Laura Tickle 

    145th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs North Carolina Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Phillip Mallette (right) and his mother Rachel Mallette (left) smile and offer congratulations to North Carolina Assistant Adjutant General for Air, North Carolina National Guard and Commander, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette during his retirement ceremony held at the Charlotte Douglas National Airport, Sunday, May 7th, 2023. Brig. Gen. Mallette has dedicated more than 40 years of joint service, deploying during seven different global operations and he is a command pilot with 5k+ flight hours and experience with seven different aircraft including the C-17, C-130, T37B, and T-38A.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 17:15
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NC, US 
    This work, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette Retires [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Laura Tickle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

