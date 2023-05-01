Senior Airman Maribell Garcia, a 7th Space Operations Squadron geo technician, provides a mission briefing to Brig. Gen. Jennie Johnson, Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center commander and Brig. Gen. Jason Janaros, Air Reserve Personnel director. 7th SOPS operates the Space Based Surveillance, Advanced Technology Risk Reduction, Operationally Responsive Space-5 and Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program satellite constellations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 12:29
|Photo ID:
|7781766
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-OH165-1029
|Resolution:
|5332x3555
|Size:
|8.32 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Reserve Personnel Center commander, Air Reserve Personnel director visit 310th Space Wing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Marko Salopek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
