Brig. Gen. Jennie Johnson, Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center commander, listens to Lt. Col. Attila Marczin, 6th Space Operations Squadron commander, explain the tasks performed by Staff Sgt. Rachel Schmitz, a 6th SOPS satellite systems operator. The 6th SOPS provides command and control for the Defense Meteorological Satellite Program, which provides specialized weather data to both military and civilian organizations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 12:29 Photo ID: 7781764 VIRIN: 230506-F-OH165-1112 Resolution: 5225x3483 Size: 7.76 MB Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Reserve Personnel Center commander, Air Reserve Personnel director visit 310th Space Wing [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Marko Salopek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.