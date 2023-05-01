Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Reserve Personnel Center commander, Air Reserve Personnel director visit 310th Space Wing [Image 2 of 3]

    Air Reserve Personnel Center commander, Air Reserve Personnel director visit 310th Space Wing

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marko Salopek 

    310th Space Wing

    Staff Sgt. Eric, Hernandez, a 19th Space Operations Squadron space systems technician, delivers a GPS mission briefing to Brig. Gen. Jennie Johnson, Headquarters Air Reserve Personnel Center commander and Brig. Gen. Jason Janaros, Air Reserve Personnel director. During the briefing, Johnson inquired about the training needs of the squadron as they bring in new Airmen. (U.S. Air Froce Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marko Salopek)

