U.S. Air Force Maj. Nilofar Johnson, incoming 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron commander, gives a speech to 114th Airmen and their family during a change of command ceremony at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, May 6, 2023. Maj. Nilofar Johnson, previous director of operations for the 114th Force Support Squadron, took command of the squadron during the ceremony. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 11:29 Photo ID: 7781711 VIRIN: 230506-Z-WN050-2031 Resolution: 6928x4619 Size: 3.07 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.