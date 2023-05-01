Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 2 of 4]

    114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Nilofar Johnson, right, incoming 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron commander, renders a salute to Col. Brent Post, left, Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony held at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, May 6, 2023. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 114th Force Support Squadron from Col. Travis Schuring to Maj. Nilofar Johnson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

