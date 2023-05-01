U.S. Air Force Maj. Nilofar Johnson, right, incoming 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron commander, renders a salute to Col. Brent Post, left, Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony held at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, May 6, 2023. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 114th Force Support Squadron from Col. Travis Schuring to Maj. Nilofar Johnson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 11:29 Photo ID: 7781709 VIRIN: 230506-Z-WN050-2017 Resolution: 3653x5479 Size: 1.91 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.