U.S. Air Force Maj. Nilofar Johnson, center, incoming 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron commander, pauses for applause during a change of command ceremony held at Joe Foss Field, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, May 6, 2023. The change of command ceremony formally transferred command of the 114th Force Support Squadron from Col. Travis Schuring, right, to Maj. Nilofar Johnson. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jorrie Hart)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 11:29 Photo ID: 7781710 VIRIN: 230506-Z-WN050-2022 Resolution: 5687x3791 Size: 2.24 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 114th Fighter Wing Force Support Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Jorrie Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.