Red White and Blue air show 2023

U.S. Air Force Capt. Lindsay “MAD” Johnson, A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, flies alongside a P-51 Mustang during the Red White and Blue air show, Louisiana, May 5, 2023. Heritage Flights are flown with current and former U.S. Air Force aircraft that pay tribute to Airmen, past and present, for their service and dedication to ensuring national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

