    Red White and Blue air show 2023 [Image 5 of 8]

    Red White and Blue air show 2023

    LA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs pre-flight inspections in Monroe, Louisiana, May 5, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red White and Blue air show 2023 [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Alex Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    A-10
    recruiting
    Airshows
    Demo team
    Demo Practice

