Red White and Blue air show 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anwar Allen, A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team crew chief, performs pre-flight inspections in Monroe, Louisiana, May 5, 2023. The A-10 Demonstration Team travels around the country to different airshows to showcase the abilities of the A-10 and its Airmen, as well as their contributions to the Air Force mission and national security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alex Stephens)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 08:39
|Photo ID:
|7781424
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-XZ889-2016
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.75 MB
|Location:
|LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
