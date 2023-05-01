Board of Inspection and Survey Change of Command

220505-N-UK596-1014 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (May 5, 2023) – Capt. Todd Whalen, oncoming president, Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), salutes as he walks through the side boys during the INSURV change of command ceremony. INSURV is responsible for inspecting the fleet’s in-service and new construction ships, determining their material readiness, and reporting this assessment to Congress, and Navy Leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Corbin Hagman)

