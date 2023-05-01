220505-N-UK596-1039 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (May 5, 2023) – The Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek color guard parades the colors during the Board of Inspection and Surveys change of command ceremony. INSURV is responsible for inspecting the fleet’s in-service and new construction ships, determining their material readiness, and reporting this assessment to Congress, and Navy Leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Corbin Hagman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 14:01 Photo ID: 7780763 VIRIN: 230505-N-UK596-1039 Resolution: 5117x3411 Size: 1.9 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Board of Inspection and Survey Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.