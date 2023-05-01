Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Board of Inspection and Survey Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    Board of Inspection and Survey Change of Command

    05.05.2023

    220505-N-UK596-1111 VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (May 5, 2023) – Vice Adm. James W. Kilby, deputy commander, United States Fleet Forces Command, left, congratulates Capt. Todd Whalen, oncoming president, Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), after reading his orders during the INSURV change of command ceremony. INSURV is responsible for inspecting the fleet’s in-service and new construction ships, determining their material readiness, and reporting this assessment to Congress, and Navy Leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Corbin Hagman)

