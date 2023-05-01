Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Tyler Edenfield, from Jacksonville, Florida, attached to the "Tomcatters" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) hangar bay, May 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford- class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

