    Hangar Bay [Image 5 of 6]

    Hangar Bay

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.05.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Aviation Electrician's Mate Airman Norma Reid, from Atlanta, attached to the "Spartans" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 70, greases a blade fold harness on an MH-60R Sea Hawk in the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) hangar bay, May 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford- class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

