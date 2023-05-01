Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.05.2023

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Airman Alexus Jenkins, from Guyton, Georgia, attached to the "Ragin' Bulls" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 37, conducts routine maintenance on an F/A-18E Super Hornet in the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) hangar bay, May 5, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford- class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nolan Pennington)

    This work, Hangar Bay [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

