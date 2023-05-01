Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy

(from left-to-right) Randy Helms, Colorado Springs City Council president and U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 1979 graduate; Lt. Col. Colin LaFavor, 16th Special Operations Squadron commander; Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent; Michael Van Hoomissen, Academy Class of 1979 president; Karen Roberts, Maj. Paul Weaver’s sister; Jennifer Lavery, Weaver’s sister; and Mark Hille, Air Force Academy Foundation and Association of Graduates president, dedicate an AC-130H Spectre gunship sculpture during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., to memorialize the aircrew of Spirit 03, May 5, 2023. Maj. Paul Weaver, Spirit 03 aircraft commander and Academy Class of 1979 graduate, along with 13 other Airmen died during a 1991 combat mission in support of Operation Desert Storm. The sculpture is displayed at the Academy’s Honor Court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

