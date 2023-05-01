Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy [Image 3 of 3]

    Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Justin Pacheco 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    (from left-to-right) Randy Helms, Colorado Springs City Council president and U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 1979 graduate; Lt. Col. Colin LaFavor, 16th Special Operations Squadron commander; Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent; Michael Van Hoomissen, Academy Class of 1979 president; Karen Roberts, Maj. Paul Weaver’s sister; Jennifer Lavery, Weaver’s sister; and Mark Hille, Air Force Academy Foundation and Association of Graduates president, dedicate an AC-130H Spectre gunship sculpture during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., to memorialize the aircrew of Spirit 03, May 5, 2023. Maj. Paul Weaver, Spirit 03 aircraft commander and Academy Class of 1979 graduate, along with 13 other Airmen died during a 1991 combat mission in support of Operation Desert Storm. The sculpture is displayed at the Academy’s Honor Court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 19:43
    Photo ID: 7780146
    VIRIN: 230505-F-NU281-1007
    Resolution: 5390x3598
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy
    Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy
    Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spirit 03

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT