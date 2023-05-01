Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy

Retired Col. Michael Van Hoomissen, U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 1979 president, commemorates the sculpture of an AC-130H Spectre gunship, call sign Spirit 03, during a ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., May 5, 2023. Fourteen Airmen, to include Maj. Paul Weaver who graduated from the Academy in 1979, died when an Iraqi surface-to-air missile struck Spirit 03 during a combat mission in support of Operation Desert Storm. The sculpture is displayed at the Academy’s Honor Court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US