Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, highlights the bravery of the Spirit 03 aircrew during a dedication ceremony of an AC-130H Spectre gunship sculpture, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., May 5, 2023. Fourteen Airmen, to include Maj. Paul Weaver who graduated from the Academy in 1979, died when an Iraqi surface-to-air missile struck Spirit 03 during a combat mission in support of Operation Desert Storm. The sculpture is displayed at the Academy’s Honor Court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

