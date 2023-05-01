Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, U.S. Air Force Academy superintendent, highlights the bravery of the Spirit 03 aircrew during a dedication ceremony of an AC-130H Spectre gunship sculpture, at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., May 5, 2023. Fourteen Airmen, to include Maj. Paul Weaver who graduated from the Academy in 1979, died when an Iraqi surface-to-air missile struck Spirit 03 during a combat mission in support of Operation Desert Storm. The sculpture is displayed at the Academy’s Honor Court. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin R. Pacheco)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 19:43 Photo ID: 7780128 VIRIN: 230505-F-NU281-1002 Resolution: 3450x2296 Size: 3.12 MB Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Academy honors Spirit 03 aircrew legacy [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.