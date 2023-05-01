2022 Navy Installations Command Sailor of the Year

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC), Vice Adm. Yancy B. Lindsey, (center) cuts the cake with selectees for FY-22 CNIC Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year and CNIC Force Master Chief Jason Dunn (right) in honor of the announcement ceremony at the U.S. Navy Museum on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on May 5. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 48,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family.

Date Taken: 05.04.2023
Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US