2022 Navy Installations Command Sailor of the Year

Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Panfilo Bascar III, from Maui, Hawaii, poses with trophies after his acceptance speech of FY-22 Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year announcement ceremony at the U.S. Navy Museum on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on May 5. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 48,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family.

