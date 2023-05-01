Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Navy Installations Command Sailor of the Year

    2022 Navy Installations Command Sailor of the Year

    WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by John Belanger 

    Commander, Navy Installations Command

    Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Panfilo Bascar III, from Maui, Hawaii, poses with trophies after his acceptance speech of FY-22 Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year announcement ceremony at the U.S. Navy Museum on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on May 5. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 48,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 15:35
    Photo ID: 7779746
    VIRIN: 230504-N-HO058-1077
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 665.13 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US 
    This work, 2022 Navy Installations Command Sailor of the Year, by John Belanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Commander, Navy Installations Command Announces the 2022 Sailor of the Year

    CNIC
    SOY
    Bascar

