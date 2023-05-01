Selectees for FY-22 Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year pose for a photo with participants from their regions after an announcement ceremony at the U.S. Navy Museum on board the historic Washington Navy Yard on May 5. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 bases, and more than 48,000 employees who sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 15:36 Photo ID: 7779731 VIRIN: 230504-N-HO058-1058 Resolution: 2048x1031 Size: 864.57 KB Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2022 Navy Installations Command Sailor of the Year [Image 4 of 4], by John Belanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.