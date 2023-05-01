USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony

230505-N-GR655-0123 GROTON, Connecticut (May 5, 2023) – Capt. Michael Majewski, guest speaker and former commanding officer of the USS Toledo (SSN 769), Cmdr. Kenneth Kirkwood, commanding officer of the USS California (SSN 781), Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE, and Cmdr. Jim Henry, outgoing commanding officer of the USS California, pose for a photo following a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, May 5, 2023. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California and crew operate under SUBRON TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

