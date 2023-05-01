Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony [Image 10 of 10]

    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony

    GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    230505-N-GR655-0123 GROTON, Connecticut (May 5, 2023) – Capt. Michael Majewski, guest speaker and former commanding officer of the USS Toledo (SSN 769), Cmdr. Kenneth Kirkwood, commanding officer of the USS California (SSN 781), Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE, and Cmdr. Jim Henry, outgoing commanding officer of the USS California, pose for a photo following a change-of-command ceremony in Groton, Connecticut, May 5, 2023. The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California and crew operate under SUBRON TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide fast-attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 13:11
    Photo ID: 7779428
    VIRIN: 230505-N-GR655-0123
    Resolution: 4105x2737
    Size: 6.78 MB
    Location: GROTON; NEW LONDON, CT, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony
    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony
    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony
    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony
    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony
    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony
    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony
    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony
    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony
    USS California holds a change-of-command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS California (SSN 781) holds change of command ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Groton
    submarine
    New London
    USS California
    SRS 32

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT