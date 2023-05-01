USS California (SSN 781) holds change of command ceremony

Groton, Connecticut – Cmdr. James Henry turned command of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781) over to Cmdr. Kenneth Kirkwood in a traditional change of command ceremony held Friday, May 5, pierside at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



When Henry took command of California in March of 2020, the submarine was at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine, for a scheduled maintenance period known as extended docking selected restricted availability (EDSRA).



Under Henry’s watch, USS California completed the maintenance period in record time, returning to the fleet in 2021 and executing a short-notice surge deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility in 2022.



“Over the last three years, I’ve asked this crew to go all the way from the shipyard to the very tip of the spear – and to do it faster than almost anyone else has, while upholding a steadfast commitment to excellence every step of the way,” said Henry, a Pensacola, Florida, native and 1998 graduate of Pensacola High School. “This crew not only met that challenge, but exceeded all expectations in doing so. I've been humbled and honored to serve alongside these extraordinary sailors.



“Leaving this command is bittersweet, but I know this team will continue to reach new heights under the leadership of Cmdr. Kirkwood in the years ahead,” he continued. “Lastly, I want to thank my family and the families of California for their love, support and sacrifice, as they have made all of our successes over the past three years possible."



Following his California command tour, Henry, a 2002 U.S. Naval Academy graduate, will continue on to serve on the U.S. 7th Fleet staff in Yokosuka, Japan.



“Cmdr. Henry has established a truly impressive standard of professionalism and mission readiness aboard California,” said Kirkwood, a native of Waynesboro, Mississippi, and 2005 graduate of Mississippi State University. “It’s inspiring to look at what this crew has accomplished over the past few years, and I’m excited to join this team and help add to this legacy of exceptional performance moving forward. Our nation knows it can count on USS California to provide stealth and firepower whenever and wherever necessary. I’m deeply grateful for this opportunity and look forward to working with this crew every day.”



Capt. Thomas O’Donnell, commander of Submarine Squadron 12, served as the presiding officer of the Friday morning ceremony, while the guest speaker was Capt. Mike Majewski, former commanding officer of the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Toledo (SSN 769), where Henry served as the executive officer.



Majewski said he counted “my lucky stars every day” to have Henry as his “XO” on Toledo, noting that the USS California crew earned multiple retention excellence awards under Henry’s watch, as well as 373 watch station qualifications and 20 submarine warfare device qualifications on its recent surge deployment.



“(Henry) built teams and trained sailors. … There was no doubt in my mind that what he brought to our team on Toledo would be amplified tenfold when he became a CO,” said Majewski, adding: “Ken, you will take California where our nation needs her to go, and I’m confident that your leadership, combined with the professionalism of this team, will have California ready.”



USS California was the eighth Virginia-class submarine built when it was commissioned in October of 2011. SSN 781 is the seventh U.S. Navy ship named for the state of California, most recently following a nuclear-powered guided missile cruiser in commission from 1974-1999. Previous ships to bear the name USS California included a Tennessee-class battleship that was active during World War II and a Pennsylvania-class cruiser that went on to serve during World War I.



The submarine California has a crew of more than 130 personnel, is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or response to regional crises.

