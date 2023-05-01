Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program [Image 2 of 3]

    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program

    MINOT, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman China Shock 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Austin Childress, a 5th Maintenance Squadron Phase crew chief reads an emotional intelligence book for the Airman 4 Life kickoff at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 5, 2023. A4L was designed to teach Airmen basic life skills and provide resources to help balance maintenance with personal and professional development during the duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 12:25
    Photo ID: 7779308
    VIRIN: 230505-F-SA178-1018
    Resolution: 5298x3525
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: MINOT, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program [Image 3 of 3], by SrA China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program
    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program
    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minot
    Minot AFB
    5th MXS
    5th Maintenance Squadron
    A4L
    Airman 4 Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT