5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program

Airman 1st Class Austin Childress, a 5th Maintenance Squadron Phase crew chief reads an emotional intelligence book for the Airman 4 Life kickoff at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 5, 2023. A4L was designed to teach Airmen basic life skills and provide resources to help balance maintenance with personal and professional development during the duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

