5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program

Photo By Senior Airman China Shock | Airman 1st Class Austin Childress, a 5th Maintenance Squadron Phase crew chief reads...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman China Shock | Airman 1st Class Austin Childress, a 5th Maintenance Squadron Phase crew chief reads an emotional intelligence book for the Airman 4 Life kickoff at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 5, 2023. A4L was designed to teach Airmen basic life skills and provide resources to help balance maintenance with personal and professional development during the duty day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock) see less | View Image Page

The 5th Maintenance Squadron kicked off the Airman 4 Life program, at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, 5 May 2023, with the intention of further developing Airmen’s life skills outside of their specific career fields.



The program began at Aviano Air Base, Italy in 2020 as a way for leadership to check in on Airmen during the initial COVID-19 lockdown. A4L received positive feedback and spread to other Air Force bases, finally making its way to Minot AFB in 2023.



The 5th MXS Airmen are critical to the Minot AFB mission, working demanding work schedules with long hours to ensure our ‘Buffs’ stay in the air. They ensure the safety and preservation of our aircraft.



“This is absolutely different and it might even feel a bit weird coming into this environment with no uniform on, but that's deliberate,” said Master Sgt. Jackson Nay, 5th MXS first sergeant. “This is all about taking off the uniform, putting down the wrenches, focusing on our Airmen as individuals, and being intentional about the way we pour back into them.”



The A4L program offers a variety of classes covering topics such as car maintenance, personal finances, time management and more.



Adversity, meeting new people of different ages and ranks can open the mind to new perspectives.



These perspectives help shape Airmen into a more strong and ready team capable of tackling the mission at any time.



“This program will teach many things, such as emotional intelligence, noticing someone in distress, and actually being able to do something about it.” said Senior Airman Jiovani Gonzales, a 5th Maintenance Group maintenance training instructor. “One constant will be caring about your wingmen, this is the catalyst to growing our Air Force.”



A4L provides an opportunity to help enhance a proficient maintainer as well as cultivate a better Airman.