Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program [Image 1 of 3]

    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program

    MINOT, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman China Shock 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    5th Maintenance Squadron Airmen participate in the Airman 4 Life kickoff at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, May 5, 2023. A4L is an Air Force-wide program that aims to develop Airmen’s life skills outside of their specific career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman China M. Shock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 12:25
    Photo ID: 7779307
    VIRIN: 230505-F-SA178-1023
    Resolution: 5463x3635
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MINOT, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program [Image 3 of 3], by SrA China Shock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program
    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program
    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    5th Maintenance Squadron kicks off Airman 4 Life program

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Minot
    Minot AFB
    5th MXS
    5th Maintenance Squadron
    A4L
    Airman 4 Life

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT