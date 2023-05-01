Navy Region Southeast Holds Change of Command

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 4, 2023) — Rear Adm. Wes McCall salutes Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command, during a Navy Region Southeast change of command ceremony, May 5, 2023. McCall was relieved by Capt. Ian Johnson as Commander, Navy Region Southeast. CNRSE is the U.S. Navy’s largest shore enterprise component, providing support to 18 installations and more than 500 smaller facilities across the southeastern United States and the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

