Navy Region Southeast Holds Change of Command

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 5, 2023) - Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) held a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville today.



During the ceremony, Captain Ian L. Johnson relieved Rear Adm. Wes R. McCall as the Region’s commander. The time-honored ceremony marked an end to McCall’s leadership of the command that he has headed since April 2021.



CNRSE is the U.S. Navy’s largest shore enterprise component, providing support to 18 installations and more than 500 smaller facilities across the southeastern United States and the Caribbean. CNRSE oversees over $10 billion in Navy infrastructure and more than 9,000 personnel towards ensuring the success of the Navy’s operational missions.



Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, Commander, Navy Installations Command, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony. He presented McCall with the Legion of Merit for his performance of outstanding services and achievements.



“From managing the third-most active Atlantic Hurricane season on record, securing $540 million in restoration projects, saving the Navy $400 million through IGSA [Inter-Government Support Agreement] partnerships and grants, to being a champion for our Sailors and families throughout the Southeast, the list of Wes’s accomplishments during his time at the Region is truly extraordinary,” said Lindsey.



Originally from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, McCall graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1990, earning a Bachelor of Science in Oceanography. He later went on to become a Naval Aviator and earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies. McCall reported to CNRSE from his previous assignment as executive assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment. McCall will be going on to head Navy Region Mid-Atlantic in Norfolk, Virginia.



He thanked the installations, the community, and the Navy Region Southeast staff.



“To the team: keep doing what you do,” McCall said. “I am very proud of the work we accomplished, all while focusing on the Region’s core principles, of people, installations, innovation, supporting the warfighter and resiliency. Working with you all was an absolute pleasure, and I will miss each and every one of you.”



Johnson addressed the CNRSE team for the first time as the Region’s 43rd commander.



“I want to express my gratitude for the honor and privilege of serving with you,” said Johnson. “What you do each day makes a difference not only for our Navy, but for our nation, as well. I know we will continue to build on the success this Region has become known for.”



Johnson is a 1994 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He earned the designation as a Submarine Officer and went on to earn his Masters in Engineering Management. His previous assignments include Commanding Officer of Naval Station Newport and, most recently, Chief of Staff to Commander, Navy Installations Command.

