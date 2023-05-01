JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 4, 2023) — Rear Adm. Wes McCall gives his remarks during a Navy Region Southeast change of command ceremony, May 5, 2023. McCall was relieved by Capt. Ian Johnson as Commander, Navy Region Southeast. CNRSE is the U.S. Navy’s largest shore enterprise component, providing support to 18 installations and more than 500 smaller facilities across the southeastern United States and the Caribbean. (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 11:01
|Photo ID:
|7779198
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-AW702-0001
|Resolution:
|5603x3739
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Region Southeast Holds Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Region Southeast Holds Change of Command
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT