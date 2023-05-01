Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Southeast Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    Navy Region Southeast Holds Change of Command

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (May 4, 2023) — Rear Adm. Wes McCall gives his remarks during a Navy Region Southeast change of command ceremony, May 5, 2023. McCall was relieved by Capt. Ian Johnson as Commander, Navy Region Southeast. CNRSE is the U.S. Navy’s largest shore enterprise component, providing support to 18 installations and more than 500 smaller facilities across the southeastern United States and the Caribbean.  (U.S. Navy photo by Jacob Sippel/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 11:01
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    CNIC
    Navy Installations Command
    Navy Region Southeast
    U.S. Navy
    change of command

