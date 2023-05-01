U.S. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen search for buried munitions during the ninth Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2023. During this week-long challenge eight different CE teams comprised of the best troops from across the Air Force join together to showcase their war-zone capabilities.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 09:32 Photo ID: 7778966 VIRIN: 230427-F-UI192-004 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 13.89 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.