U.S. Explosive Ordnance Disposal Airmen search for buried munitions during the ninth Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2023. During this week-long challenge eight different CE teams comprised of the best troops from across the Air Force join together to showcase their war-zone capabilities.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 09:32
|Photo ID:
|7778966
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-UI192-004
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|13.89 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT