Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge [Image 1 of 4]

    9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen dawn gas masks during the ninth Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge while Airmen endure simulated alarm red conditions at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2023. Eight teams from active, guard and reserve Air Force units were invited to the challenge and demonstrated their readiness for bare-base warzone conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 09:32
    Photo ID: 7778956
    VIRIN: 230427-F-UI192-002
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 11.92 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge
    9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge
    9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge
    9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Silver Flag
    801st RHTS
    Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT