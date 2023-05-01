U.S. Airmen dawn gas masks during the ninth Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge while Airmen endure simulated alarm red conditions at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2023. Eight teams from active, guard and reserve Air Force units were invited to the challenge and demonstrated their readiness for bare-base warzone conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 09:32 Photo ID: 7778956 VIRIN: 230427-F-UI192-002 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 11.92 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.