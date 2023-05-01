Tear gas is dispensed during the ninth Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge to simulate alarm red conditions at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2023. Eight teams from across the Air Force competed during this challenge to determine which Major Command is the most prepared and capable to succeed in war-zone scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 09:32 Photo ID: 7778964 VIRIN: 230427-F-UI192-001 Resolution: 5921x3948 Size: 10.82 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.