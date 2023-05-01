Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge [Image 3 of 4]

    9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Jennifer Jensen 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tear gas is dispensed during the ninth Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge to simulate alarm red conditions at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, April 27, 2023. Eight teams from across the Air Force competed during this challenge to determine which Major Command is the most prepared and capable to succeed in war-zone scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, 9th Civil Engineer Readiness Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by Jennifer Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

