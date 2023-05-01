Premier all hazards command current operations officer promoted to colonel

Col. Anthony J. Kazor speaks at his promotion ceremony at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, May 2. A career U.S. Army Chemical Corps officer and ROTC graduate of Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, Kazor serves at the current operations officer for the 20th CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

