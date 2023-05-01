Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Premier all hazards command current operations officer promoted to colonel [Image 3 of 5]

    Premier all hazards command current operations officer promoted to colonel

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez-Navedo 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Col. Anthony J. Kazor speaks at his promotion ceremony at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, May 2. A career U.S. Army Chemical Corps officer and ROTC graduate of Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, Kazor serves at the current operations officer for the 20th CBRNE Command. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

    This work, Premier all hazards command current operations officer promoted to colonel [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Angel Martinez-Navedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    promotion
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    20th CBRNE Command
    Col. Anthony J. Kazor
    Col. Michael Tremblay

