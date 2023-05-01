Premier all hazards command current operations officer promoted to colonel

Col. Michael Tremblay (right), the commander of the 1st Recruiting Brigade, speaks at the promotion ceremony for Col. Anthony J. Kazor at the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Headquarters on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, May 2. Kazor served as the executive officer when Tremblay commanded the 2nd Battalion, 393rd Infantry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas. U.S. Army photo by Angel D. Martinez-Navedo.

