Premier all hazards command current operations officer promoted to colonel

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The current operations officer for the U.S. military’s premier all hazards command was promoted to colonel during a ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, May 2.



Col. Anthony J. Kazor, the current operations officer for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, was promoted to his current rank during a widely attended ceremony at the command headquarters.



The ceremony was hosted by Col. Michael Tremblay, the commander of the 1st Recruiting Brigade. Kazor served as the executive officer when Tremblay commanded the 2nd Battalion, 393rd Infantry Regiment on Fort Hood, Texas.



A career U.S. Army Chemical Corps officer, Kazor earned a biology degree from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, through the Army ROTC program in 2000. He also earned a Master of Science in Environmental Management from Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri.



“As a young 2nd lieutenant, I couldn’t imagine completing my career, if I made it that long, as a CBRN officer. However, at each point along the way, I could not think of doing anything else that I would like better. So fast forward 22 and a half years later, here I am still a proud Chemical Corps officer,” said Kazor. "I would definitely recommend the Chemical Corps to anyone joining the Army. I have had the opportunity to do some truly amazing things.”



Kazor has deployed as a battalion staff officer and CBRNE Response Team leader to Afghanistan where he led a Counter Improvised Explosive Device (IED) Laboratory. He has also commanded as a captain and major, run an Army-level Program at the Department of Army and commanded the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Virginia.



The colonel said he had welcomed the opportunity to serve as the current operations officer for the 20th CBRNE Command.



The one-of-a-kind command is home to 75 percent of the U.S. Army’s active-duty Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



“I have a pulse on everything going on in the command,” said Kazor. “With all the exercises, missions, and training events we do, I understand the awesome and unique capability this command provides our Army and Nation. It is an honor to be a Defender.”



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and allied operations.



Following his tour as the 20th CBRNE Command current operations officer, Kazor will report to the U.S. Army War College at Carlisle Barracks in Pennsylvania.



A veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Kazor has served across the nation and around the world. He said the Soldiers and leaders around him have helped him to become the leader he is today.



“I stand on the shoulders of giants. From my first staff job as a battalion chemical officer to today, I have been a part of so many great teams of leaders, peers and subordinates that have shaped me into the leader I am today,” said Kazor. “I thank everyone that I have served with because everyone has helped make me a better person and leader.”



Kazor credited his wife and children with his success and thanked them for the many sacrifices they have made that have enabled him to serve his nation.



“My wife and children have had the patience and strength to support me and this career. They have often borne the brunt of military life. From missing the birth of my first born, to temporary assignments, training exercises and deployments, my family has been my rock,” said Kazor. “I couldn’t ask for a better home team.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 11:52 Story ID: 444030 Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 25 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Premier all hazards command current operations officer promoted to colonel, by Walter Ham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.