Closing out Women's History Month, we're celebrating our Legendary Female #SurfaceWarriors!



Top: Lt. Shannon Workman – First woman to qualify as a combat pilot on an aircraft carrier.



Left: FLTCM April Beldo – First woman CMC of RTC, first black female CMC on an aircraft carrier (USS Carl Vinson, 2009), first black female Force Master Chief for NETC (2012), and first woman to be Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E) Fleet Master Chief (2017).



Middle: IS1 Esther Smith – First female intelligence specialist to receive orders to a ship (USS Eisenhower) when females were first permitted to serve on combat vessels.



Right: Cmdr Darlene Iskra – First female line officer to graduate from Naval School of Diving and Salvage. First Female to command a navy vessel, USS Opportune (ARS-41).

