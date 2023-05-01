Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History Month [Image 3 of 3]

    Women's History Month

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David 

    All Hands Magazine

    Closing out Women's History Month, we're celebrating our Legendary Female #SurfaceWarriors!

    Top: Lt. Shannon Workman – First woman to qualify as a combat pilot on an aircraft carrier.

    Left: FLTCM April Beldo – First woman CMC of RTC, first black female CMC on an aircraft carrier (USS Carl Vinson, 2009), first black female Force Master Chief for NETC (2012), and first woman to be Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPT&E) Fleet Master Chief (2017).

    Middle: IS1 Esther Smith – First female intelligence specialist to receive orders to a ship (USS Eisenhower) when females were first permitted to serve on combat vessels.

    Right: Cmdr Darlene Iskra – First female line officer to graduate from Naval School of Diving and Salvage. First Female to command a navy vessel, USS Opportune (ARS-41).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 7776998
    VIRIN: 230213-N-YG157-289
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History - Aviation
    Women's History - Subs
    Women's History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    us navy
    Surface Warfare
    Womens History Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT