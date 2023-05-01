Today begins our celebration of Women's History Month!



Lt. Cmdr. Amber Cowan (Top) was the first woman to serve as Executive Officer of a U.S. Navy Submarine.



ITSCM Angela Koogler (Top right) was the first woman to serve as chief of the boat; the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding and executive officers of a submarine.



Lt. Sabrina Reyes-Dods (Left) – Women in Submarines (WIS) Coordinator, responsible for the planning and execution to integrate women onto submarines.



CSSC Dominique Saavedra (Bottom right) Was the first Enlisted woman to earn her “Dolphins,” or submarine warfare qualification.



Thank you to all our women who have served or are still serving, we salute you.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 10:31 Photo ID: 7776989 VIRIN: 230213-N-YG157-210 Resolution: 1080x1350 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History - Subs [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.