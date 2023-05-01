Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's History - Subs [Image 2 of 3]

    Women's History - Subs

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David 

    All Hands Magazine

    Today begins our celebration of Women's History Month!

    Lt. Cmdr. Amber Cowan (Top) was the first woman to serve as Executive Officer of a U.S. Navy Submarine.

    ITSCM Angela Koogler (Top right) was the first woman to serve as chief of the boat; the senior enlisted advisor to the commanding and executive officers of a submarine.

    Lt. Sabrina Reyes-Dods (Left) – Women in Submarines (WIS) Coordinator, responsible for the planning and execution to integrate women onto submarines.

    CSSC Dominique Saavedra (Bottom right) Was the first Enlisted woman to earn her “Dolphins,” or submarine warfare qualification.

    Thank you to all our women who have served or are still serving, we salute you.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 10:31
    Photo ID: 7776989
    VIRIN: 230213-N-YG157-210
    Resolution: 1080x1350
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History - Subs [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's History - Aviation
    Women's History - Subs
    Women's History Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    submariners
    us navy
    womens history month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT