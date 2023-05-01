Continuing our celebration of Womens History Month, we're celebrating noteworthy female Aviators!
Top: LTJG Madeline Swengle: First black female fighter pilot.
Middle: LTJG Barbara Allen: First female designated as a naval aviator.
Left: Lt. Kara Hultgreen: First fully qualified female combat pilot.
Right: Lt. Amanda Lee: First Female Blue Angels pilot.
Bottom: Capt. Rosemary Mariner: First Female Fighter Pilot, first woman to land on a carrier, and first woman to command a squadron.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7776980
|VIRIN:
|230213-N-YG157-127
|Resolution:
|1080x1350
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History - Aviation [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT