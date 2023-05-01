Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's History - Aviation [Image 1 of 3]

    Women's History - Aviation

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dakota David 

    All Hands Magazine

    Continuing our celebration of Womens History Month, we're celebrating noteworthy female Aviators!

    Top: LTJG Madeline Swengle: First black female fighter pilot.

    Middle: LTJG Barbara Allen: First female designated as a naval aviator.

    Left: Lt. Kara Hultgreen: First fully qualified female combat pilot.

    Right: Lt. Amanda Lee: First Female Blue Angels pilot.

    Bottom: Capt. Rosemary Mariner: First Female Fighter Pilot, first woman to land on a carrier, and first woman to command a squadron.

    aviator
    us navy
    womens history month
    womens history

