Continuing our celebration of Womens History Month, we're celebrating noteworthy female Aviators!



Top: LTJG Madeline Swengle: First black female fighter pilot.



Middle: LTJG Barbara Allen: First female designated as a naval aviator.



Left: Lt. Kara Hultgreen: First fully qualified female combat pilot.



Right: Lt. Amanda Lee: First Female Blue Angels pilot.



Bottom: Capt. Rosemary Mariner: First Female Fighter Pilot, first woman to land on a carrier, and first woman to command a squadron.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 10:31 Photo ID: 7776980 VIRIN: 230213-N-YG157-127 Resolution: 1080x1350 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History - Aviation [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Dakota David, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.