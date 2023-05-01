Molly Willoughbuy, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) environmental office intern, smiles for a photo while working at the 97th CES environmental flight's fishing derby at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 28, 2023. Willoughbuy worked at a booth that offered merchandise to promote environmentally- safe products such as reusable drinking straws and shopping bags in honor of Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)
97 CES keeps it 'reel' during Earth Day fishing derby
