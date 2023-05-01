Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 CES keeps it ‘reel’ during Earth Day fishing derby [Image 5 of 5]

    97 CES keeps it ‘reel’ during Earth Day fishing derby

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Molly Willoughbuy, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) environmental office intern, smiles for a photo while working at the 97th CES environmental flight's fishing derby at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 28, 2023. Willoughbuy worked at a booth that offered merchandise to promote environmentally- safe products such as reusable drinking straws and shopping bags in honor of Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

    This work, 97 CES keeps it ‘reel’ during Earth Day fishing derby [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

