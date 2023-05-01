97 CES keeps it ‘reel’ during Earth Day fishing derby

Molly Willoughbuy, 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) environmental office intern, smiles for a photo while working at the 97th CES environmental flight's fishing derby at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 28, 2023. Willoughbuy worked at a booth that offered merchandise to promote environmentally- safe products such as reusable drinking straws and shopping bags in honor of Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

