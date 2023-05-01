A child catches a fish with his grandparents at the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight’s annual fishing derby at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 28, 2023. The fishing derby encouraged Airmen and families to connect with nature and wildlife on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 10:09 Photo ID: 7776951 VIRIN: 230428-F-VO459-671 Resolution: 4734x3150 Size: 2.2 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 97 CES keeps it ‘reel’ during Earth Day fishing derby [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Heidi Bucins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.