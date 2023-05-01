97 CES keeps it ‘reel’ during Earth Day fishing derby

Airmen and family members participate in the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight’s annual fishing derby held at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 28, 2023. The fishing derby is an event to give base personnel the chance to get outside and fish while celebrating Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

Date Taken: 04.28.2023
Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US