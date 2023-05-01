Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97 CES keeps it ‘reel’ during Earth Day fishing derby [Image 1 of 5]

    97 CES keeps it ‘reel’ during Earth Day fishing derby

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen and family members participate in the 97th Civil Engineer Squadron environmental flight’s annual fishing derby held at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 28, 2023. The fishing derby is an event to give base personnel the chance to get outside and fish while celebrating Earth Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Heidi Bucins)

    AETC
    97 AMW
    97 CES
    environmental flight
    fishing derby

