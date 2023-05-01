Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Chief of Staff Air Force Col. Craig Lowery receives a coin from Air Force Capt. Joshua Heffley, a logistics manager at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate’s Indo-Pacific Foreign Military Sales. Heffley presented the coin as a token of appreciation when DLA Land and Maritime hosted logistics officers from the Logistics Officer Association’s WPAFB Chapter at the Defense Supply Center Columbus April 20.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 09:09 Photo ID: 7776901 VIRIN: 230420-D-DM952-7531 Resolution: 4416x2947 Size: 7.84 MB Location: OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.