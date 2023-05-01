Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians [Image 3 of 3]

    DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Chief of Staff Air Force Col. Craig Lowery receives a coin from Air Force Capt. Joshua Heffley, a logistics manager at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate’s Indo-Pacific Foreign Military Sales. Heffley presented the coin as a token of appreciation when DLA Land and Maritime hosted logistics officers from the Logistics Officer Association’s WPAFB Chapter at the Defense Supply Center Columbus April 20.

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 09:09
    Location: OH, US
    #DSCC
    #CoinPresentation
    #DLALandandMaritime
    #WPAFBLogistics

