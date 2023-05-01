Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Chief of Staff Air Force Col. Craig Lowery receives a coin from Air Force Capt. Joshua Heffley, a logistics manager at Wright Patterson Air Force Base for the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate’s Indo-Pacific Foreign Military Sales. Heffley presented the coin as a token of appreciation when DLA Land and Maritime hosted logistics officers from the Logistics Officer Association’s WPAFB Chapter at the Defense Supply Center Columbus April 20.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 09:09
|Photo ID:
|7776901
|VIRIN:
|230420-D-DM952-7531
|Resolution:
|4416x2947
|Size:
|7.84 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Central Ohio logistics leaders link with neighboring Air Force logisticians
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT