Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime leaders and logistics officers from the Logistics Officer Association’s Wright Patterson Air Force Base Chapter pose for a photo in the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center. DLA Land and Maritime hosted the logisticians at the Defense Supply Center Columbus April 20.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 09:09
|Photo ID:
|7776899
|VIRIN:
|230420-D-DM952-7519
|Resolution:
|4353x2905
|Size:
|9.59 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Central Ohio logistics leaders link with neighboring Air Force logisticians
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT