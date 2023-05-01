Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians [Image 2 of 3]

    DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians

    OH, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Photo by Arthur Hylton 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Electronic Technician Chuck Monnin discusses relay testing capabilities with visiting Air Force logisticians alongside fellow electronic technicians, Terence Brose and Robert Retkofsky. Logistics officers from the Logistics Officer Association’s Wright Patterson Air Force Base Chapter toured the Electronic and Mechanical Product Test Centers at the Defense Supply Center Columbus as part of a site visit hosted by Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime April 20.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 09:09
    Photo ID: 7776900
    VIRIN: 230420-D-DM952-7598
    Resolution: 4385x2927
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians
    DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians
    DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Central Ohio logistics leaders link with neighboring Air Force logisticians

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DSCC
    #DLALandandMaritime
    #WPAFBLogistics
    #TestLab

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT