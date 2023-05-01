Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Electronic Technician Chuck Monnin discusses relay testing capabilities with visiting Air Force logisticians alongside fellow electronic technicians, Terence Brose and Robert Retkofsky. Logistics officers from the Logistics Officer Association’s Wright Patterson Air Force Base Chapter toured the Electronic and Mechanical Product Test Centers at the Defense Supply Center Columbus as part of a site visit hosted by Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime April 20.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.04.2023 09:09 Photo ID: 7776900 VIRIN: 230420-D-DM952-7598 Resolution: 4385x2927 Size: 5.81 MB Location: OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DLA Land and Maritime leaders discuss warfighter support, break bread with neighboring WPAFB logisticians [Image 3 of 3], by Arthur Hylton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.