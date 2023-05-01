Congressional visit to SETAF-AF

Representative Mike Rogers(R-AL-3), left, and Representative Dale Strong(R-AL-5) met with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF) Commanding General, Todd R. Wasmund during a visit to SETAF-AF Headquarters at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy on April 30, 2023. The Congressional Delegation visited SETAF-AF to better understand the Army's support to U.S. Africa Command. After having brunch with soldiers from Alabama, the delegation discussed with Maj. Gen. Wasmund ongoing U.S. Army activities in Africa. The delegation ended their visit by touring Del Din and Villaggio and received an update from U.S. Army Garrison Italy leadership on the Army's largest housing investment program for Army family housing and other ongoing construction projects. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

