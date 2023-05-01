Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional visit to SETAF-AF [Image 5 of 14]

    Congressional visit to SETAF-AF

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.30.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Representative Mike Rogers(R-AL-3) and Representative Dale Strong(R-AL-5) met with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa(SETAF) Commanding General, Todd R. Wasmund during a visit to SETAF-AF Headquarters at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy on April 30, 2023. The Congressional Delegation visited SETAF-AF to better understand the Army's support to U.S. Africa Command. After having brunch with soldiers from Alabama, the delegation discussed with Maj. Gen. Wasmund ongoing U.S. Army activities in Africa. The delegation ended their visit by touring Del Din and Villaggio and received an update from the U.S. Army Garrison Italy leadership on the Army's largest housing investment program for Army family housing and other ongoing construction projects. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

