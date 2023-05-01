Congressional visit to SETAF-AF

Representative Mike Rogers(R-AL-3) and Representative Dale Strong(R-AL-5) met with U.S. Army soldiers from Alabama during a visit to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa(SETAF-AF) Headquarters at Caserma Del Din, Vicenza, Italy on April 30, 2023. The Congressional Delegation visited SETAF-AF to better understand the Army's support to U.S. Africa Command. After having brunch with soldiers from Alabama, the delegation discussed with Maj. Gen. Wasmund ongoing US Army activities in Africa. The delegation ended their visit by touring Del Din and Villaggio and received an update from the U.S. Army Garrison Italy leadership on the Army's largest housing investment program for Army family housing and other ongoing construction projects. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Luke Wilson)

