Missile Loading

Sailors assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier Gerald. R. Ford’s (CVN 78) combat systems inspect Rolling Airframe Missiles on one of Ford’s weapons sponsons, May 3, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

