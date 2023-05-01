Missile Loading

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joseph Viar, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier Gerald. R. Ford’s (CVN 78) combat systems department prepares to load a Rolling Airframe Missile on one of Ford’s weapons sponsons, May 3, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2023 07:27
|Photo ID:
|7776833
|VIRIN:
|230502-N-HJ055-1263
|Resolution:
|2592x1728
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
