Missile Loading

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joseph Viar, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier Gerald. R. Ford’s (CVN 78) combat systems department prepares to load a Rolling Airframe Missile on one of Ford’s weapons sponsons, May 3, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

