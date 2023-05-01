Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)       

    Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joseph Viar, from Tulsa, Oklahoma, assigned to the first-in-class aircraft carrier Gerald. R. Ford’s (CVN 78) combat systems department prepares to load a Rolling Airframe Missile on one of Ford’s weapons sponsons, May 3, 2023. Gerald R. Ford is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. As the first-in-class ship of Ford-class aircraft carriers, CVN 78 represents a generational leap in the U.S. Navy’s capacity to project power on a global scale. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob Mattingly)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.04.2023 07:27
    Photo ID: 7776833
    VIRIN: 230502-N-HJ055-1263
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Missile Loading [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jacob Mattingly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

